Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.71). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

INSP traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $183.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,492. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.10 and a 200-day moving average of $225.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 214.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $9,549,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

