Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to report $4.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $4.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $13.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.28 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.91 to $15.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.63. 2,779,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,343. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 121.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,312 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 135.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

