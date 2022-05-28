Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.65). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

RDFN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.61. 2,449,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,295. Redfin has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,330. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

