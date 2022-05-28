Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.70.

SIVB traded up $18.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.02. 671,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $419.60 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.