Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.65. 957,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,877. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.