Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will report $4.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.91 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $4.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $20.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,623. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $256,944,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

