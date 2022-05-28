Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.81 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $129.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $132.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.80 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $138.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 82,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,960. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.