Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 476,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

