Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $122.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $122.20 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $118.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $513.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $519.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $590.60 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $607.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

