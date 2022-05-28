Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $436.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

