Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.59. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.97. 37,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $768.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 558,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.