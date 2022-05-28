Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $6,000,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,493. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

