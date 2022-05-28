Brokerages Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $22.00

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

MDRX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,809,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,450. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,809,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

