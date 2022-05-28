Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target at $65.37

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($76.60) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($66.28) to €64.30 ($68.40) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($68.09) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.6552 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

