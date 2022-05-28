Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target at $34.20

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CDXS stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,477,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

