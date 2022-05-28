Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Target Price at $176.57

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.57.

Several research firms recently commented on DBOEY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($174.47) to €172.00 ($182.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($159.57) to €156.00 ($165.96) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($186.17) to €180.00 ($191.49) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DBOEY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. 118,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,421. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2282 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

