Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $158.13

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ENTG traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.86. 999,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.16. Entegris has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Entegris by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,440,000 after buying an additional 473,955 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Entegris by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after buying an additional 78,182 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

