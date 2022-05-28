Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Target Price at $244.33

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.06.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,343. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.18. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 121.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,312 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 135.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

