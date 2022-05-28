Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $27.44

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

