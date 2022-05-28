Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$19.58

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

PSI opened at C$16.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

