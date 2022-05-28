Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $36.64

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

PINS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. 16,632,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

