Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $36.64

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.64.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
PINS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. 16,632,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pinterest (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
