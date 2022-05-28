Brokerages Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Price Target at $56.64

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

