Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) PT at $11.93

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Riskified stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $818.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

