Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $102.80

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of THC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. 1,048,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,833. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

