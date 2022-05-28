Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $27.00

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $203,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 266,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.