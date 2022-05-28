Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Holdings Decreased by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,901. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

