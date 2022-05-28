Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$46.70 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$39.24 and a one year high of C$52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.08.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP.UN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.