Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Compass Point

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.