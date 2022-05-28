BSCPAD Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $25.79 million and $714,438.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $708.22 or 0.02440422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00509249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008736 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.