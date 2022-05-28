Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $33.24 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

Get Buckle alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $6,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.