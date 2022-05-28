Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $33.24 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.
Several research firms have commented on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
About Buckle (Get Rating)
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
