Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $171.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.86.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.