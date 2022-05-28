Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.86.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.