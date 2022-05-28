Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $209.00 at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.86.

NYSE:BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

