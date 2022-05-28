Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Loop Capital

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.86.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
