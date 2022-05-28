Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Loop Capital

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.86.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.44.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

