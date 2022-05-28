Bytecoin (BCN) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,571.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and $8,571.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00612773 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

