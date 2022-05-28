C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.72

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.72 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25.53 ($0.32). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 4,100 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The company has a market cap of £57.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.90.

About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

