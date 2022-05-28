Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,176 shares of company stock worth $1,131,633. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.