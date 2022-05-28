Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $6,798.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.94 or 0.06160345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00078356 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000315 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

