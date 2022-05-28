Callodine Capital Management LP Has $11.97 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Callodine Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable accounts for approximately 4.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Equitable worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 69,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,451,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,531,000 after buying an additional 464,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQH stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

