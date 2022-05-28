Callodine Capital Management LP Has $6.72 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream makes up approximately 2.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of DT Midstream worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 31,978.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after buying an additional 1,900,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,254,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 443,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,235. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.