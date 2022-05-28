Callodine Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Callodine Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Brinker International comprises 1.2% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

EAT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. 747,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.