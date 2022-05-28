Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,096. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Cameco has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

