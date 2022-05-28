Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.83. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,478.90% and a negative return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) by 351.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

