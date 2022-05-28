Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.81.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$29.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 116.84. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$13.56 and a 52-week high of C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.