Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NYSE GOOS opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 19,764.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,631 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,884 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

