Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on July 28th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$69.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$146.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$66.05 and a 1 year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.71.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total value of C$398,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,994 shares in the company, valued at C$635,924.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

