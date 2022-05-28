Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.71.

TSE:CM opened at C$69.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$146.47. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The stock has a market cap of C$62.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.7600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Insiders sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187 over the last ninety days.

