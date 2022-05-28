Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Hold Rating from Cfra

Cfra reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Cfra currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.40.
Shares of CGC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 16,635,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.