Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Hold Rating from Cfra

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Cfra reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Cfra currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 16,635,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.