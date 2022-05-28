Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the April 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,532. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

