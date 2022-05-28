Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the April 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,532. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
Cansortium Company Profile (Get Rating)
