Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.30 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

